City of Big Spring offices open to public by appointment and electronic means only

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has announced that city offices will be open by appointment and electronic means only due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Big Spring and Howard County areas.
The new policy will go into effect on Nov. 23.
City offices will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If an appointment is needed, residents are asked to contact the appropriate department.
- Police Department (432-264-2550)
- Fire Department (432-264-2303)
- City Hall (432-264-2401)
- Finance Department (432-264-2513)
- Public Works Department (432-264-2501)
- Human Resources Department (432-264-2346)
- Water Office (432-264-2540)
- Code Enforcement/Permits (432-264-2504)
- Community Services Office
- Convention and Visitors Bureau (432-263-8235)
- Facilities (432-264-2322)
- Cemetery (432-264-2323)
Citizens can also go to the email directory on the city website by clicking here.