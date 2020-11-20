x
City of Big Spring offices open to public by appointment and electronic means only

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has announced that city offices will be open by appointment and electronic means only due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Big Spring and Howard County areas.

The new policy will go into effect on Nov. 23. 

City offices will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If an appointment is needed, residents are asked to contact the appropriate department.

  • Police Department (432-264-2550)
  • Fire Department (432-264-2303)
  • City Hall (432-264-2401) 
  • Finance Department (432-264-2513)
  • Public Works Department (432-264-2501) 
  •  Human Resources Department (432-264-2346) 
  • Water Office (432-264-2540)  
  • Code Enforcement/Permits (432-264-2504) 
  • Community Services Office  
    • Convention and Visitors Bureau (432-263-8235) 
    •  Facilities (432-264-2322) 
    • Cemetery (432-264-2323)

Citizens can also go to the email directory on the city website by clicking here.