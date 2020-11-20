City of Big Spring offices open to public by appointment and electronic means only

The City of Big Spring has announced that city offices will be open by appointment only due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Big Spring and Howard County areas.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has announced that city offices will be open by appointment and electronic means only due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Big Spring and Howard County areas.

The new policy will go into effect on Nov. 23.

City offices will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If an appointment is needed, residents are asked to contact the appropriate department.

Police Department (432-264-2550)

Fire Department (432-264-2303)

City Hall (432-264-2401)

Finance Department (432-264-2513)

Public Works Department (432-264-2501)

Human Resources Department (432-264-2346)

Water Office (432-264-2540)

Code Enforcement/Permits (432-264-2504)

Community Services Office Convention and Visitors Bureau (432-263-8235) Facilities (432-264-2322) Cemetery (432-264-2323)

