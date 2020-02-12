City of Big Spring awarded Public Protection Class, Insurance Services Office

The City of Big Spring has announced its award of the Public Protection Class from the Insurance Services Office.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has announced its award of the Public Protection Class from the Insurance Services Office.

The award plays a major part in the underwriting process at insurance companies and fire departments as well.

With the improvement of PPC in communities, the insurance rates may be lower and fire departments are able to use this as a valuable tool when planning, budgeting, and justifying fire protection improvements.