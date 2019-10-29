DEER PARK, Texas — Police said a woman and her three children were found shot to death in a Deer Park home Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, police identified the victims as Ashley Auzenne, 39; Parrish Auzenne, 11; Eleanor Auzenne, 9; and Lincoln Auzenne, 7.

The discovery was made at about 10 a.m. after police were asked to do a welfare check at a family's home.

Foul play is suspected in the case, police said.

"The Deer Park Police Department is not ready to say exactly how this terrible crime occurred, but it does have enough information to say other citizens in our City have nothing to fear in their own homes," police said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. "The Deer Park Independent School District has been notified, and will be making arrangements with grief counselors to be present on campuses tomorrow."

The investigation is underway at a home on New Orleans near Oklahoma.

A handgun was found in the home is believed to be the weapon used to shoot the victims, police said.

