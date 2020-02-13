SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed that a coronavirus patient is among a group of people under a federal quarantine order at JBSA-Lackland.

The group was initially put under a federal quarantine order because of their recent return to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight that arrived on February 7.

This is the 15th case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the U.S.

According to a press release from the CDC, "This is the first person under quarantine at JBSA-Lackland who had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby."