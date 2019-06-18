CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teacher with the Corpus Christi Independent School District lost her life in a tragic accident Sunday while target shooting at a family ranch in Jim Wells County, according to investigators.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. during a Father's Day celebration at a ranch located off Farm-to-Market 3087 in the community of Springfield.

According to the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, Elita D. Diaz and her husband, Gabriel Diaz, were target shooting with family when a rifle went off and struck Elita in the torso. The bullet passed through Elita and struck her husband in the arm.

According to the Alice Echo News-Journal, a family friend was removing the magazine from a high powered rifle when it went off. Authorities believe the shooting was purely accidental.

First responders began performing emergency care on Elita immediately upon arriving, but she died from her injuries at the scene. Gabriel was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital Alice in stable condition.

Jim Wells County authorities said they are still investigating how the rifle went off, but that the case would be referred to the 79th District Attorney's Office to see if any charges will be filed.

Elita was a teacher at Kostoryz Elementary School in the Corpus Christi Independent School District. The school took to social media Monday to mourn her loss, saying "We will miss her loving heart, positive attitude, and the love she had for her students and her Kostoryz family."

Relatives have created a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with funeral costs, family expenses and other financial needs during this difficult time.

Elita's sister-in-law also shared a video tribute to Elita on Youtube.