ODESSA, Texas — A police chase led to a deadly accident in Odessa on December 1.

Officials say officers were trying to pull over a vehicle to serve a federal felony warrant, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit started on the 1900 block of Mockingbrid around 4.pm.

The suspect then led the chase down University where he t-boned a vehicle pulling out of the Lowe's parking lot.

One person was killed in the vehicle that was hit.

The suspect was arrested, but has not yet been identified.

Officials say they plan to file charges for evading a scene and causing death.

The investigation is ongoing.