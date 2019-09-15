MIDLAND, Texas — CAF High Sky Wing is hosting their 29th AIRSHO, an exciting event held annually at Midland International Air & Space Port.

“A lot of these members were military men that flew these planes overseas like Korea, Vietnam, and Japan," said Shawn Flesher AIRSHO Volunteer. "This airshow raises money for funds to keep the planes in the air for everybody to enjoy."

Everybody including Walt Thompson, who said he could not fly his favorite plane this year.

“I've been a member of the commemorative air force for almost 40 years and I've flown the B-17 bomber numerous times, I have about 600 hours in the airplane but I’m not flying this season, so I thought I’d come out and watch the show and have a good time," said Walt Thompson retired airline pilot and Army Reserve.

Thompson says the B-18 is not just any plane.

“In WW2 the U.S. built 12,731 B-17’s. And right now worldwide, there’s only 11 that fly and two of those are in Europe. So only nine b-17's in the U.S. that still fly," said Thompson.

Beyond high-flying stunts from vintage military planes, a handful of historical acts bring the air show to life.

“We do reenactments of WW2, Vietnam, like today they’re having prayer troops and everything," said Dedon Poteet Army second lieutenant.

Including mission like drills, special effects from pyrotechnic technicians that shake the ground to imitate bombing raids and a display of the infamous, "Wall of Fire."

“My favorite part is probably talking to some of the old veterans and seeing some of the old planes restored and still flying," said Poteet.

The show will continue through Sunday, Sept. 15.

