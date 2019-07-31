DALLAS — On the week Dallas' paid sick leave ordinance starts, businesses say they are uncertain of the requirements, even as the new requirement faces a legal challenge.

The Dallas city council passed the measure on a divided 10-4 vote in April that mandated businesses in Dallas to allow employees accrue one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours they work, up to 8 days annually.

Pete Zotos, owner of St. Pete's Dancing Marlin in Deep Ellum says he actually supports the concept.

"I'd love to have some paid sick leave," Zotos said. "And for my employees, but I really have no guidance on how it supposed to work. Would I have to hire a payroll person to keep track of it," he said.

The City of Dallas hosted two information session earlier in July, mostly attended by employers wanting to learn more about the ordinance which starts on August 1.

But the implementation of the new requirement is far murkier.

A trade group filed suit this week to stop the ordinance from taking effect. The Texas Public Policy Foundation brought the legal challenge on behalf of two Collin County based firms with employees in the city of Dallas, arguing the ordinance creates a unconstitutional burden on businesses in multiple jurisdictions.

Supporters of the ordinance says it provides a benefit that workers need in order to remain productive and healthy.

Candice Oglesby, who is part of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1000, who lobbied for the passage of the ordinance, says she is concerned about a possible delay in implementation.

"I do understand there's been a couple of hurdles to clear," Oglesby said. "It would give me the ability to actually be able to be at home to take care of my children - when they get sick - and to take care of myself.”

The ordinance requires employers with six or more employees to come into compliance by April 1, 2020 while the requirement for the smallest employers wouldn't start until August 1, 2021.