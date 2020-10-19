Brewster County Sheriff's Office hiring for resident patrol deputies

Looking for a job?

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Looking for a job?

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is hiring for resident patrol deputies.

Those interested in this position will have a good work ethic and will not mind working alone in an extremely rural part of Texas.

Interested applicants should also be self-motivated with a great sense of community and service.

Future resident patrol deputies will be patrolling in the Terlingua and Marathon areas.