Brewster County Sheriff's Office hiring for resident patrol deputies

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Looking for a job?
The Brewster County Sheriff's Office is hiring for resident patrol deputies.
Those interested in this position will have a good work ethic and will not mind working alone in an extremely rural part of Texas.
Interested applicants should also be self-motivated with a great sense of community and service.
Future resident patrol deputies will be patrolling in the Terlingua and Marathon areas.
So, if you feel you are the right person for the job and are TCOLE certified, then contact the Sheriff’s Office at 432-837-3488 for more information.