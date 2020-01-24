HOUSTON — Two people lost their lives in Friday morning's explosion at an industrial site in northwest Houston, the fire department confirmed.

The explosion was heard and felt across the city, damaging nearby homes and businesses. A debris field stretched more than a quarter mile from the blast site.

The explosion happened at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing at 4500 Gessner. At a 9 a.m. press conference, HPD Chief Art Acevedo asked the public to be on the lookout for debris, damage and even body parts on their property. The chief said residents should not touch any questionable materials found, however.

Homes near the destroyed facility were greatly damaged with some suffering broken windows, ceilings and walls.

At least one homeowner was taken to the hospital by first responders with the Houston Fire Department.

Officials say ingredients used to make polypropylene was released from the explosion. Crews have not been able to get to the valves at the facility to turn them off.

HazMat, Houston's ATF and a bomb squad are on scene assisting the Houston Fire Department with trying to determine the cause of the explosion. The Red Cross is also out to help families affected.

First responders near the scene are being asked to wear masks as a precaution. Those who don't have them are being moved back.

Firefighters have gone to nearly 200 homes, telling people there's not a mandatory evacuation but suggesting that people should consider leaving the area if they are close to the blast site.

With many homes unsecured by damaged doors and windows, the police chief said there would be extra roving patrols in the neighborhood.

"Do not get caught looting because it will not be a slap on the wrist," said Acevedo.

What caused the explosion?

Chief Acevedo said there are multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating the cause of the explosion. He said there was no evidence of terrorism.

Is there anything dangerous in the air after the explosion?

All readings from HFD indicate there is nothing dangerous in the air.

At a news conference this morning, police said polypropylene was released from the explosion. City officials later clarified the release included propylene and liquid nitrogen, which are used to make polypropylene.

Is there an impact on Houston schools?

Cy Fair ISD reports that Bane Elementary and Dean Middle School will be closed today to students and staff; all other facilities will be open

Spring Branch ISD reports that all of their buildings are in good shape, but there could be delays in transportation. They are also going to keep students and staff inside as a precaution.

YES Prep Northwest campus, which is in the area, is open today. They may experience bus delays, but classes will resume as normal. Students will be kept indoors.

Houston ISD said they do not have any schools in the immediate area that are being affected and will be operating under normal procedures today.

Houston explosion's effect on traffic

Gessner both northbound and southbound between Tanner and Clay is closed. Clay in both directions -- eastbound and westbound -- at Gessner is closed. Tanner in both directions -- eastbound and westbound -- is closed at Gessner.

No evacuation at this time, but avoid the area

Though there are no evacuations ordered, people are being told to avoid the area around 4500 block of Gessner. Reporter Adam Bennett reports that firefighters are going door-to-door in the area, telling people there's not a mandatory evacuation, but suggest people consider getting out of the area because they're not completely sure what's in the air. A shelter is set up at the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Officers on scene said there could be a secondary explosion and the air quality may pose a threat, and instructed our KHOU 11 crew away from the scene.

Right now there is no confirmation as to what caused the explosion.

KHOU 11's tower camera shows what appeared to be smoke off 290 in northwest Houston.

