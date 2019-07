HOUSTON — A big rig that was partially hanging off Highway 59 in Montgomery County has been removed.

It happened after the big rig was involved in a 2-vehicle accident.

Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the crash temporarily shut down the southbound feeder of Highway 59 near the Highway 242 intersection.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths.

Check back for more updates.

