ABILENE, Texas — A new beef processing plant is opening its doors in Baird, Texas, but it’s what they are bringing to the table that will stun you.

The West Texas processor has technology that is the first of its kind world-wide.

Gary Hendricks, president of No Spinal Cord Processing Plant, has been working the last 30 years to bring his design to life.

"If you’ve got a solution to a problem why not use it?" Hendricks asked.

Which would eliminate the risk of mad cow disease in the meat we consume.

“It’s makes me feel good because we are not only helping the public as a consumer but also the people whose daily lives are in these plants and are working, its going to be a win win situation for everyone involved,” Hendricks said.