SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is requesting roughly $2.5 million to cover staff shortage at the jail. Tuesday, Commissioners Court will make a decision to approve or deny the request.

BCSO says there are about 200 vacant uniformed deputy positions at the Adult Detention Center. As a result, it needs $2.5 million to cover overtime hours until February.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, October 1, 2019, BCSO has requested extra funding two times. The first request was for $2.3 million. For the fiscal year 2018-2019, BCSO received a total of $8.5 million to cover overtime pay. If the new request is approved, BCSO is on pace to exceed the previous fiscal year’s total.

BCSO says there are two detention classes graduating within the new year to help alleviate the jail staff shortage problem. Plus, more temporary employees will be available to assist the jail.

The sheriff's office said in previous statements that it is trying to recruit more deputies and is conducting a staffing study to determine needs. It is also, launching a program to reduce the number of inmates with misdemeanor charges at the jail. Currently, BCSO says the jail population is about 4,100 inmates per day and projected to remain at that average for the rest of the fiscal year.

A Bexar County spokesperson says during the budget process, the Commissioners Court and BCSO work together to include estimated overtime hours. But this new request is not part of the approved estimate.

