ABILENE, Texas — Do you have a barn, warehouse, garage, shop, or other structure that can provide housing for a few working cats? Are you looking for non-toxic pest control for your property? If so, please consider adopting some barn cats from the shelter and support this life-saving pilot program!

They serve as excellent critter patrol. Barn cats will help keep rodents and other pests away from your property.

- They are independent and low-maintenance. All barn cats come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped.

- All they need is food and water daily, a permanent building or shelter to live in, and basic care.

- They deserve a chance at life. Since these cats cannot be indoor pets and cannot be returned to the outdoor homes that they are familiar with (which is always preferable), being adopted out as barn cats is their only live outcome option. By adopting barn cats, you are saving their lives.

- There is no adoption fee. However, donations are accepted and encouraged to ensure the sustainability of the program.