MIDLAND, Texas — One person has died after a shooting at a bar in Midland.

Police responded to a disturbance call at Your Place bar in Midland at around 8:26 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to reports, this may have been a shoot out between rival motorcycle gangs.

Officials say one person has been transported to a local hospital by EMS, and three others were taken by personal vehicles.

The suspects were last seen traveling westbound towards Odessa.

This story is still breaking and will be updated as we learn more.