Baby giraffe makes public debut at Abilene Zoo

She can be seen with mother, Jamie, in the Giraffe Safari.

ABILENE, Texas — Weighing in at over 180 pounds and standing over six feet tall is Abilene Zoo's newest addition, a baby female giraffe.

The unnamed calf is currently two weeks old, and she can be seen on display with her mother Jamie at the Giraffe Safari habitat.

"She has been introduced to Kito and Punk, two of the nine members of our herd," Supervisor of Conservation Clay Carabajal said.

Carabajal also said the calf will get to meet the other seven giraffes over the coming weeks, but for now she stays close to her mother.

This month, the zoo is also expecting another baby giraffe from Malaika, who is one of the nine giraffes on site.