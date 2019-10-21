MIDLAND, Texas — At the age of ten, most children are busy going to school and playing with their friends during their free time. But not Austin Moses.

Austin has been occupied chasing a handful of her big dreams.

"I was an actress but I'm taking time off because now I want to be a rapper," said Austin.

Acting and rapping are only two of the crafts she works on daily. Austin's now a published author.

"I just started writing and I was like wow I'm really good at this," said Austin.

Austin's mother Stephanie Moses hopes she sparked her daughter's interest in writing.

"I think she was inspired because, during the time that we are going to L.A. for her, she saw me writing feverishly because I had a deadline to meet and so then she started saying, 'Hey Mom, I want to write a book,'" said Stephanie. "And she had a wonderful idea and we pitched it to the publisher and they went for it."

Stephanie's book called, "In Session" goes hand-in-hand with her profession of clinical psychology and deals with the journey of four women living with different untreated mental health conditions.

A book Austin isn't allowed to read just yet but inspired her to tackle an issue she sees daily in her own life, bullying.

"It's about a boy who's parents got divorced and then his dad remarried. But his stepmom is kind of crazy and he gets mad at her and goes to school the next day and takes it out on everyone else," said Austin. "A lot of people are hurting themselves and I feel like if I made a book about it, people would take caution about it."

"She's awesome I want to be her when I grow up, I definitely do. She's had a sense of style and she's known who she was at about four. And I couldn't be more proud of the young lady she is, the big sister she is, the athlete she is, the rapper she is, the everything else she is," said Stephanie Moses. "The list could go on and on."

If you are interested in reading Austin's book, it is available on Amazon.