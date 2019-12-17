AUSTIN, Texas — Heidi Broussard, 33, and her now three-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, haven't been seen since Dec. 12.

Austin police plan to give an update on their search for the pair on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. – but Monday evening, KVUE learned that the FBI and Texas Rangers are joining the search.

Investigators told KVUE that they are trying to remain neutral and not jump to any conclusions. They are working the case from two possible angles: that Broussard left on her own and they need to know that she and her baby are safe; or that they are victims of foul play.

Investigators are scouring forensic data and conducting on-the-ground investigation, including interviewing all of Broussard's close friends and family and in some cases building a timeline of their whereabouts and alibis around the time Broussard and the baby disappeared.

Investigators are also looking at hours and hours of video, not only from the South Austin apartment complex where Broussard lives but also from nearby businesses. They tell KVUE they have knocked on every door in the complex to interview neighbors and they have done an analysis of the apartment for any possible forensic evidence.

So far, investigators say they haven't turned up anything that firmly indicates anything one way or another.

The entire Homicide Cold Case/Missing Persons Unit of the Austin Police Department – a total of about seven investigators – is investigating this case and as of Monday night, they have asked for and gotten help from outside law enforcement as well.

