AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott may be getting involved with Austin's plan to deal with the homeless.

The Texas Governor tweeted Sunday night about the city's ordinance changes.

On Friday morning, the city council voted to roll back the city's camping, panhandling and "no sit, no lie" ordinances. Therefore, Austin police will only be able to ticket people if they panhandle aggressively or block pathways while they camp.

Gov. Abbott said Sunday, "If Austin or any other Texas city permits camping on city streets it will be yet another local ordinance the State of Texas will override. At some point, cities must start putting public safety and common sense first."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the city was still addressing the issue of public safety risks and health hazards.

“But what we spent a lot of time talking about was the person that’s experiencing homelessness that is not presenting a public safety risk or a public health hazard – what do we do with them?”

He said that person needed help, not to be placed in jail.

“We need to find … a safe place to be able to camp, so that social workers can triage and get them into a shelter and get them a job or medical attention, and then get them out of the shelter and into a home.”

He said policing the homeless would only move them to a new location without addressing the core issue.

Homeless people that are posing a risk to public safety or “blocking, impeding or threatening” will still be arrested or ticketed, he said.

Supporters said the old rules criminalized the act of being homeless, but the president of the East Sixth Street Community Association said these changes will hurt downtown businesses.

"You couldn't do it in any other city in the state of Texas, but you can do it right here in our capital. You can do it right here in our entertainment district," said Bob Woody.

Austin police are retraining officers now so they know what they can and can't ticket. The new rules go in effect next week.

