AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-year-old man is in big trouble after allegedly leading police on a chase in East Austin Tuesday evening.

Ricardo Gonzalez-Duran is facing a handful of charges, including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and DWI.

According to his arrest affidavit, it all began outside a home on Nelson Oaks Drive near FM 969. That's where police said he crashed into his friend's Mercedes before striking her in the face with a liquor bottle.

RELATED: 10 kilos of meth, heroin found in pickup truck after police chase in Houston

His friend, who required a trip to the hospital and several stitches on the 1.5-inch-long laceration on her face, told police Gonzalez-Duran struck her when she told him to leave after he crashed his car into hers.

When police arrived at the scene, officers said Gonzalez-Duran took off, and a chase ensued.

Austin Police Department

Officers lost track of him about two miles later, but they later spotted him in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of Ed Bluestein Boulevard and FM 969, according to the arrest affidavit.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after chase, crash in San Marcos

There, police said Gonzalez-Duran nearly T-boned an ambulance before side-swiping it in an attempt to escape from police. Two paramedics were in the ambulance at the time, but they were not injured, according to the affidavit.

In cellphone video a viewer shared with KVUE, you can see sparks flying from one of Gonzalez-Guzman's wheels as multiple patrol cars chase him.

WATCH: East Austin high-speed chase caught on camera

In addition to hitting an ambulance vehicle, Gonzalez-Duran also allegedly failed to stay in his lane, hit several construction cones and ran multiple red lights.

RELATED: Owner spots his stolen truck, follows suspect before police chase

He didn't get too far, though. Police arrested him after he crashed his car at the corner of Decker Lane and FM 969.

Detectives believe Gonzalez-Duran was drunk and possibly on Xanax at the time of his arrest, which may explain some of his behavior. According to the arrest affidavit, a Snapchat video showed Gonzalez-Duran possibly consuming Alprazolam just before the police chase. He also blew a .039 breath sample, which is over the .08 legal limit, police said.

A judge set his total bond at $95,000.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Dine inside the original home featured in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ in Kingsland

Teen who died in crash on SH 130 in Georgetown was ejected from car, city says

Austin ISD teachers, staff to get pay raise under new budget