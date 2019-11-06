AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits has announced their daily lineup for the festival and one-day wristbands are set to go on sale at noon.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the festival announced when each band and artist will be performing at the event this year.
Starting at noon, fans will be able to buy one-day wristbands for the artists they want to see.
ACL Festival tweeted the information yesterday, alerting people about the important releases.
Austin City Limits tweeted out a puzzle for fans to solve on Monday, so they could find out what new bands have been added to the lineup.
The bands added in the lineup include Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Orville Peck, Wrabel, The Score, Bones UK, Mahalia, Mallrat, The Beaches, The Auqadolls, Taela and Metric.
