GARDENDALE, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office responded to a family disturbance call at around 2:30 p.m. today that resulted in an armed man barricading himself in a mobile home and firing shots.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office SWAT team later arrived at Gardendale Meadows Mobile Home Park on Hollyhock Ave. The man fired two shots in total, authorities do not believe the shots were fired at them and no one was struck.

The man now in custody is approximately 60-years-old, authorities made contact with him inside the mobile home at around 5 p.m. He is being charged with deadly conduct and family violence.

No names have been released at this time. We will update this story with any new information as it becomes available.