GARDENDALE, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office responded to a family disturbance call at around 2:30 p.m. on June 16 that resulted in an armed man barricading himself in a mobile home and firing shots.

Robert Wright, 61, has been charged with deadly conduct/discharging a firearm. He was released on June 17 on a $10,000 bond.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office SWAT team later arrived at Gardendale Meadows Mobile Home Park on Hollyhock Ave. Wright fired two shots in total, but authorities do not believe the shots were fired at them and no one was struck.