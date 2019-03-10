ARLINGTON, Texas — If you are from Texas, you know how big of a deal mums are for high schoolers.

The creative process, the planning, the decorating-- and of course wearing those creations.

Well, now there's a new restaurant-themed mum joining in on the Homecoming action that might just be one of the largest mums ever made.

The Arlington Museum of Art will unveil a Whataburger-themed mum, the

"Whatamum," on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. The enormous creation will be placed in the museum's "Mumentous" exhibit, which will feature all kinds of artwork centered on mums.

The Whatamum will be 18 feet tall and 6 feet wide. It is made of 1,250 flower heads, 50 drink cups, 100 fry containers, 300 feet of ribbon, 80 bracelets and key chains, 165 feet of feathered fringe and took 120 hours to build, according to a Facebook post of a graphic made by the museum.

"We've got spirit, yes we do!" the museum said in its graphic. "Come check out this glittery tribute to Homecoming spirit."

The Whatamum will be on display in the museum from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 19. To learn more about the Mumentous exhibit, click here.

