MIDLAND, Texas — CBD is a natural remedy that people give credit to for treating a number of medical problems like joint pain, headaches, anxiety, digestive issues, seizures, cancer and more.

But now the product is growing in popularity for all members of the family.

"One dog is [on CBD] for joint supplementation, it helps with anti inflammatory and pain so I use it on one of my babies. My other one is a border collie who does not like noise, we live out in the country," said Daniella Magar, owner of Champs Pet Boutique and Baker.

"A lot of my friends have during storms," said Sierra Stricklend, practice manager at Animal Emergency at Permian Basin when asked if she used CBD products on her pets.

"They say it works really good if they take them into a vet appointment and they know they're going to be very nervous. I heard it takes the edge off."

Many antibiotics and medications given to people are often times the same exact ingredients prescribed to animals.

"It's a natural plant obviously, so we're not having to put any other type of medications in them that will heavily sedate them," said Magar.

Consumers at times fear their pet will get "too high" or drowsy, but she says most CBD products don't have THC in them.

"You want to get it from a certified farmer or company. A lot of these will have a lot of certifications and they'll show you the research on it. So you always want to make sure you know where the resources are coming from," Magar said.

Stricklend says even the slightest change can stir depression or uneasiness in your pet.

"Change of environment, whether that's food changes, having a baby, bringing a new pet into the home, moving from a house to another house-any kind of change can set off the anxiety, just depending with how your pet is just like people," said Stricklend.

CBD products are increasing in a handful of your local grocery and pet stores, and maybe even vet clinics in the future.

"If that's something our vets are interested in carrying here in the future, then we'll definitely look into it. I'm not opposed to it as long as it works because were here because we want what's best for the pets," said Stricklend.