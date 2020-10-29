Alpine High School begins construction on new building

The construction was approved in 2018 through a $22.588 million school bond.

ALPINE, Texas — Construction has started on the new school building for Alpine High School.

According to the Big Bend Sentinel, the school board approved the final changes to the original bond issued in 2018 adding an additional $30,311 to a final contract of $22.9 Million.

"The state says once you go for sale, what you actually sell includes the amount of the bond issue, in our case $22.588 [million], includes the cost of issuances and underwriter's fees," says Finance Director Tucker Durham.

Durham says there are no new alternates that will be added to the beginning of the process. Durham understands issues can come up, but does not expect any at this time.

There will be a contingency fund of $300,000 for the project says Allen Wolff of Parkhill.

There are changes being made to the air handling system, which will save all three campuses $110,562. However, an alternate air handler unit will be added to the practice gym because it is used more on a daily basis according to school superintendent Becky McCutchen. This will add $140,873 to the project.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the new site on November 4.