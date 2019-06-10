It's not a rare disorder in the United States.

"Currently the research shows that 1 in 59 are diagnosed with autism," said Kayla Minchew.

Minchew is the director of MARC's resource center, Spectrum of Solutions, a therapeutic epicenter for children with developmental disabilities in the West Texas region.

According to Minchew, the number of people diagnosed is going up.

Even the CDC stated in the last two years they've seen a 15 percent increase with the diagnosis of autism in children.

Part of the reason President Trump was quick to resign the CARES Act bill into law, and increase funding to 1.8 billion dollars for extended research and autism programs. But that's not all the bill is bringing to the table.

"One of the things that we're really excited about with this extra funding is that right now, the bill only allows for children. So it's been expanded to go across a lifespan," said Minchew. "Autism doesn't go away, so we're glad to hear that."

Autism is characterized by social, communication, and behavioral problems and is four times more prevalent in males than in females. But Minchew says people oftentimes mistake the disorder for something it's not.

"A lot of parents are afraid to get that diagnosis because of the stigmas. It's kind of seen as, maybe that they're not going to be successful when they grow up and they may not ever be functional. So it's kind of scary and quite often, it's not the case. A lot of our clients come out of here they're very successful. They're able to live on their own, they have incredible jobs. I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of these researchers that are doing this research are not diagnosed with autism themselves," said Minchew.

President George W. Bush signed the original bill in 2006 called the "Combating Autism Act." Every president since has kept it going

"I'm really excited that we have the legislative support for our clients our ultimate goal is to better their lives and have a better quality of life.

So knowing that the government and President Trump are behind that, is really exciting to know that they care about our clients. They're humans, they need love and support just as much as we do," said Minchew.

