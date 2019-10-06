DALLAS — About 40% of the traffic lights in Dallas have been affected by Sunday's storms.

There are 496 traffic signals across that city that are inoperable. Fixing those lights take the highest priority, city officials said.

There are another 168 signals that are flashing red and will need to be reset. City officials said motorists need to treat those intersections as all-way stops.

Officials said to call Oncor at 888-313-4747 to report downed power lines.

City sanitation workers are going around the city to pick up debris, which residents must separate from regular trash.

July bulk collection will only be for storm debris, and regular bulk pickup will resume in August.

City officials are asking residents to call 311 to report downed tree limbs in streets and storm debris.

Those without power can go to public libraries and recreation centers to seek shelter and charge their phones and other devices.

Several library branches are without power Monday: Lakewood, Oaklawn, Preston-Royal, Skillman-Southwestern, Skyline and White Rock Hills Branch.

