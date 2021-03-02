How could a ban on homeless camps effect West Texas?

Governor Abbott announced that he expects to ban homeless camping during the ongoing legislative session

MIDLAND, Texas — On January 21, Governor Greg Abbott announced his desire for a tough stance on homelessness across the state of Texas.

“I do expect to announce a statewide plan to address homelessness that will include a ban on camping, as well as other ideas to make sure that Texas will be able to effectively and aggressively address the homeless situation,” Abbott said.

While understandably these camps can be an undesirable eye sore on both public and private property, the founder of Midland's Field's Edge, John Mark Echols says these camps are sometimes the last semblance of community for those with nothing else.

"You see these camps sprout up because people really desire relationship we're built for that, so I think people tend to group together for companionship, protection just people that are in the same situation as them just like we would," said Echols.

You'll remember the Field's Edge is a tiny home village that is being constructed in Midland off I-20.

The community will take in homeless folks through a vetting and application process to provide them with homes and an opportunity to work.

Echols says he's understanding of Abbott's position, but hopes any action taken isn't shortsighted.

"It is a complex issue there cant be uncontrolled camping all over the place at the same time there cant be a ban on someone existing," said Echols.

Unfortunately, Echols believes the problem could get worse before it gets better.

"Another thing that we are anticipating that is a challenge is when the moratorium that's lifted on eviction what that will look like in an increase in homelessness and how we're all in the community going to address that issue," said Echols.