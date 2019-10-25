SAN ANTONIO — Pamela Allen’s Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach buried two children on Friday morning. Two boys whose lives ended in heartbreak.

“We need to raise our voice and say we’ve got to save these babies,” She said.

Devin Striplings was finally laid to rest after 13 years. Officials said he was born in 2006 to drug ridden parents. In fact, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Stringpling’s mother told his father he was sleeping. Salazar said she left and never returned.

The sheriff said the father, whose identity is not being released, freaked out because his son was stiff and cold to the touch.

“Instead of calling authorities, at the point, he panicked,” Salazar said. “(He) purchased a trunk.”

According to Salazar, the father stored Stripling’s body in the trunk for more than 10 years. As he moved to different addresses so did his decomposing son.

Deputies stumbled across the mummified remains in July 2018 during a drug raid in the 7900 block of Bronco Lane.

“At this point in the investigation we don’t have any information to indicate it was a homicide,” Salazar said.

The sheriff said they aren’t currently pursuing criminal charges because of the father’s transient nature. They can’t find him. He had moved to San Antonio following Hurricane Katrina.

Salazar said Stripling would have turned 13 years old this year.

Next to his coffin a white casket holding another little boy. Caleb Vigil, according to child advocates, was surrendered legally under Texas’ Baby Moses Law. He died a day later. His teen mother allegedly connected to drugs too.

Allen encouraged to tackle this childhood issue in two ways. First consulting with the children’s mothers to try to make them better parents. Secondly, she is hoping lawmakers will make a change to the state’s Baby Moses law.

The current law allows a parent to drop off their unwanted child at a fire department, hospital, emergency center or stations. The child must be no older than two months old and unharmed.

“That law was passed in 1999,” She said. “So, next year we’re going to be fighting for this age to be extended from two months to 12 months.”

Castle Ridge Mortuary provided the funeral service and burial at no cost.