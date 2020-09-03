MIDLAND, Texas — Inside the 'Armory,' the City of Midland stores seven specialty vehicles that serve a specific purpose.

One of the most used vehicles is the department's BearCat.

"That’s what our SWAT team uses when they’re going to do a hazardous warrant service, anytime they’re involved in a barricade situation, anything that they’re going to be involved in they’re going to bring the BearCat," said Greg McCright, Deputy Chief with the Midland Police Department. “One of the things we found when we started using this vehicle in operations was when this shows up at somebody’s front door they don’t usually want to cause any more problems. So we have the ability to take highly stressful, and risk-ful situations and lower that risk very quickly."

The newest vehicle in the fleet is a white, bread box looking truck. Its purpose? Help with hostage situations.

More often than not the vehicles work together in teams.

“Anytime that swat is involved in a barricade situation or a hostage situation this vehicle goes as well," said McCright. "Its got the capabilities to talking to people to moving robots from this inside so we can begin communications with anyone who may be in the house or something like that."

Each vehicle has special features that make it right for its job.

“The plating on this, as well as the glass, is all armor rated so this keeps everyone in the vehicle safe as far as anything we come across as far as return fire," said McCright.

The department has protocols to decide which vehicles go out to what calls.

“The most important thing about these and this vehicle in particular is by having the capabilities to keep everybody safe means that the operations that we run keeps not just them safe but everybody safe," said McCright.

The City of Midland is working on a project, 'Fleet Friday', where these vehicles will be showcased in even more detail for the public.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: