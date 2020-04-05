MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to 89.

The 85th confirmed case is a female in her 80s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is a resident at Midland Medical Lodge and is currently an inpatient at Midland Memorial Hospital. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 86th confirmed case is a male in his 30s who was tested by Midland Health. The male is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 87th confirmed case is a female in her 80s who was tested by Medical Center Hospital. The female is a resident at Midland Medical Lodge and is in their isolation wing. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 88th confirmed case is a female in her 80s who was tested by Medical Center Hospital. The female is a resident at Midland Medical Lodge and is in their isolation wing. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 89th confirmed case is a female in her 90s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is a resident at Midland Medical Lodge and is in their isolation wing. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.