City of Midland confimrs 3 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday

The city's total deaths are now at 28

MIDLAND, Texas — Today, Midland County, the City of Midland and Midland Health confirmed Midland County's 26th, 27th and 28th COVID-19 related death.

The 26th patient, a male in his 80s, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on July 17, 2020.

The 27th patient, a female in her 90s, was being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital. The patient passed away on July 17, 2020.