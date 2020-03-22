MIDLAND, Texas — City of Midland officials confirmed a second positive case of a Midland resident contracting COVID-19.

Thought the resident is not currently in Midland.

Officials say the male in his 80's tested positive for COVID-19.

The male is a dual resident in Midland and Mississippi, and the male traveled from Midland to Mississippi on March 9, 2020.

Once the patient became symptomatic he was admitted to the hospital in Mississippi where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say The male has been in Mississippi since March 9, 2020 and will not return to Midland until he is no longer symptomatic.