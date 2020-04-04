MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland, bringing the overall case count to twenty-four.

The twenty-third confirmed case is a male in his 20s, who was tested by a private provider. The males isolation period is complete. The source of exposure is related to international travel.

The twenty-fourth confirmed case is a female in her 30s, who was tested by a private provider. The female is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.