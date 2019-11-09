AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Abbott honored 50 first responders during the 2019 Star of Texas Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Texas State Capitol.

The Star of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bille 1937 to honor and commemorate those who made "profound commitments while performing their duties" as officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders.

"This past year has undoubtedly tested our resilience, but the Texas spirit remains stronger than ever, and that is in part due to the incredible work of the men and women in uniform serving their communities," said Gov. Abbott. "These awards allow us to recognize and celebrate those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe."

Reilly Webb, executive director of the Criminal Justice Division at the Office of Abbott, opened up the ceremony saying that if anyone were to speak to these first responders in the room that they would find that each person would be "dependable, honest, impartial and virtuous."

Before introducing the 50 recipients of this award, Abbott addressed that the ceremony was being held on the 18-year anniversary of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack, and said "we will always remember."

"To all the men and women who protect and serve, thank you for being the light of justice and peace in our communities," he said. "You are the shield that stands between danger and the people of Texas, and you have our deepest respect and unwavering support."

One of the recipients of this award was Fayette County Deputy CJ Lehmann.

Lehmann was shot in the face November of 2018, while serving a search warrant in La Grange, Texas.

Office of the Governor

Office of the Governor

The 2019 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are:

Fire Fighters Killed in the Line of Duty

Daniel Edward Hampton – Burnet Fire Department

Larry Grant Dalton – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Marco Antonio Davila – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Jeffery Lee Delbert – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Charlie Jaimes – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Thomas M. Johnson – Dallas Fire-Rescue Department

Scott Deem – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

Earl J. Givens, III – Dallas Police Department

Garrett W. Hull – Fort Worth Police Department

Albert Castaneda, Jr. – Grand Prairie Police Department

Nathan Hayden Heidelberg – Midland Police Department

Raymond Bradley Jimmerson – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Allen Cox – Real County Sheriff’s Office

Korby Lee Kennedy – San Angelo Police Department

Moises Sanchez – Texas Department of Public Safety

David Jones Fitzpatrick – The Colony Police Department

Timothy Gerard Olsovsky – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office

Donna Doss – U.S. Customs And Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol

Norman Merkel – U.S. Department Of Justice, U.S. Marshals Service

Loren Y. Vasquez – Waller County Sheriff’s Office

Lonnie Verdell Burton – Wayland Baptist University Police Department

Alejandro “Alex” Martinez – Willacy County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Matthew Fann – Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office

Emergency Medical First Responders Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Steven Ray Holden – U.S. Army

Fire Fighters Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Brad Jay Phipps – San Antonio Fire Department

Peace Officers Seriously Injured in the Line of Duty

Christopher S. Fegley – Arlington Police Department

Alejandro "Alex" Quintanilla – Arlington Police Department

Derek Baroody – Austin Police Department

Luis E. Farias – City of Benavides Police Department

Justin Todd Ellis – Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department

Troy Lee Allison – Dallas Police Department

Brannon Germald Barber – Dallas Police Department

Javier Leyva – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Steven John McNeill – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Devin Pool – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Rodriguez – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Cody Smith – Ector County Sheriff’s Office

Calvin Gustav Lehmann – Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Christopher Gaines – Harris County Constable Precinct 4

John Daily – Houston Police Department

Luis Fuhlbrigge – Houston Police Department

Nestor Garcia – Houston Police Department

Alonzo Reid – Houston Police Department

Matthew Victor Richard – Houston Police Department

Elie Weston Van Horn – Port Arthur Police Department

Claudia Ivette Cormier – San Marcos Police Department

Justin Ray Holt – Silsbee Police Department

Wesley C. Hensley – Texas Attorney General’s Office

Travares L. Webb – Texas Department of Public Safety

Henry Jennings Gilles – Trinity County Sheriff’s Office

