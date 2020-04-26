The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to 73.

The 72nd confirmed case is a female in her 30s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is travel related within the United States.

The 73rd confirmed case is a female in her 20s who was tested by Midland Health. The female is self-isolating at home. The female is an employee at Midland Medical Lodge and last worked on April 12, 2020. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individual in accordance with the CDC.