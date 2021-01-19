2 East Texas men arrested in connection with riot at US Capitol

Ryan Nichols, of Longview, and Alex Harkrider, of Carthage, were booked into the Smith County Jail and Gregg County Jail, respectively, on Monday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two East Texas men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to judicial records, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, and Alex Harkrider, 33, of Carthage, were booked into the Smith County Jail and Gregg County Jail, respectively, on Monday.

Photos obtained by CBS19 show a heavy law enforcement presence outside Nichols' home in Longview early Monday morning.

The duo was seen on multiple social media posts outside the U.S. Capitol when the riot took place.

According to our news partners, the Longview News-Journal, a video posted to Nichols' Facebook page that was later deleted shows a man who looks like Nichols shooting pepper spray into a Capitol building office.

Other photos posted to Nichols' Facebook page that also have been removed show Nichols and Harkrider outside the Capitol among a crowd.

Nichols was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), while Harkrider was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service (USMS).

Nichols was formerly a realtor with Texas Real Estate Executives, but the group tells CBS19 he was terminated when they found out about his alleged involvement in the riot. The Longview Area Association of Realtors also says he is no longer part of their group as of Jan. 13.

This is a breaking news story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.