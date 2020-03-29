MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to thirteen.

The thirteenth confirmed case is a male in his 20s, who was tested by a private provider.

The male is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is related to travel within the United States.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.