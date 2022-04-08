Carbon dioxide is critical to creating the bubbly brews that so many Americans have fallen in love with.

HOUSTON — Why is concern brewing about a beer shortage in the U.S.?

Like many other industries, beer brewers have been hit hard thanks to supply chain disruptions. Everything from a spike in the cost of bottles and cans to concerns over grain supply thanks to the war in Ukraine have been causing trouble for beer makers lately.

What is causing the beer shortage?

Now there is another worry bubbling to the surface – a shortage of carbon dioxide.

A major source of natural CO2 is Mississippi, and the area is experiencing a contamination issue with its supply. That coupled with railroad labor disputes in the Midwest makes it tough to get the limited supply where it needs to go. Now, breweries are reporting it’s getting tougher to track down the carbon dioxide they need.

What are the current challenges in the beer industry?

Some craft breweries are being hit especially hard by the shortage. Night Shift Brewing in Massachusetts reported its CO2 supply had been cut for the foreseeable future and it could be more than a year until they get more.

As a result, it will have to get rid of some employees if the situation doesn’t improve. Other craft brewers are reporting similar troubles which could be a sobering trend for our beer supply.

