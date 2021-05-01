H&R Block confirms mixup in 2nd stimulus payments, causing delays

According to H&R Block, their customers who have used the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool may see an account number their payment was issued to that is not theirs.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're a customer with H&R Block, you may experience a delay in receiving your second stimulus check.

While the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department began issuing the second round of stimulus checks last week, H&R Block customers are taking to the internet to air out their frustration about their payments not ending up in their bank accounts.

According to H&R Block, customers who have used the IRS Get My Payment tracking tool may see an account number their payment was issued to that is not theirs.

People that have their tax refund checks sent directly to their bank account automatically get their stimulus check from the government to that account number. However, H&R Block customers that used the Refund Transfer option in 2019 may have had their stimulus sent to that temporary account. The company says they are investigating why this happened.

H&R Block posted online saying in part, "If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm." "But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check, or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day."

However, many are saying they still didn't receive their payment at the end of the day when this started on Monday, or they only received a part of their payment.

If you don’t receive money this time when you should, you’ll be eligible to get that money on your tax return.