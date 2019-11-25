GREENSBORO, N.C. — The race for Thanksgiving shopping is officially on and this year, you've got some new options to buy those groceries in Greensboro.

We came across a photo on Facebook of a display at the new Greensboro Lidl that claims they are almost $40 cheaper than at the new Publix nearby.

Mind you, they're just a 4 minute drive away, according to Maps.

We wanted to VERIFY Lidl's claim to help you save!

When added all up, we can verify that YES, you can save more on your grocery haul at Lidl, but that's if you're willing to sacrifice buying your favorite brands.

Here's a breakdown of Lidl's display carts:

LIDL HAUL (Same items included in display):

Butter Croissant (2) - 59 cents ea.

Shredded Mozzarella - $2.49

Prosciutto - $4.99

Organic Pasta Sauce - Not found. Regular sauce, 89 cents.

Organic Tomato Ketchup - Not found. Regular ketchup, 99 cents.

Spring Mix - $1.19

Hummus - $1.95

Hamburger Buns - 85 cents

Strawberries - $2.59

Italian Bread - $2.49

Brown Eggs - $2.29

Spring Water - $2.29

Old Fashioned Oats - $2.29

Almond Milk - $1.69

Crinkle Fries - $1.55

Cheese Pizza - $4.99

Bananas (2.45 lb) - 44 cents per lb.

Whole Organic Chicken - $2.59 per lb.

Black Angus Beef - $5.29 tray.

Jumbo Raw Peeled Shrimp - $7.49 ea.

PUBLIX HAUL (Same as Lidl list):

Butter Croissant - $3.99 13 ct.

Shredded Mozzarella - $3.19

Prosciutto - $6.99

Organic Pasta Sauce - 2 for $6

Organic Tomato Ketchup - $2.59

Spring Mix - $1.29

Hummus - $4.29 (Sabra original)

Hamburger Buns - 92 cents

Strawberries - $4.55

Italian Bread - $2.19

Brown Eggs - $1.89

Spring Water - $2.99

Old Fashioned Oats - $3.59

Almond Milk - $2.89

Crinkle Fries - $2.76

Cheese Pizza - $3.31

Bananas (2.45 lb) - 55 cents per lb.

Whole Organic Chicken - $4.67 per lb.

Black Angus Beef - $8.99 per lb.

Jumbo Raw Peeled Shrimp - $19.49 ea.

Our totals before tax were 63.80 at Lidl versus $117 at Publix.

