The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell this week to 3.93 percent from 4.05 percent, according to Bankrate’s weekly survey of large lenders. A year ago, it was 4.71 percent.

For homeowners who haven’t refinanced their mortgage yet, this latest rate decline could make a compelling case to act soon. The Federal Reserve meets next week and is expected to cut the key federal funds rate.

Four weeks ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.94 percent. The 30-year fixed-rate average for this week is 1.17 percentage points below the 52-week high of 5.10 percent, and is identical to the 52-week low of 3.93 percent.

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.32 discount and origination points.

Over the past 52 weeks, the 30-year fixed has averaged 4.55 percent. This week’s rate is 0.62 percentage points lower than the 52-week average.

At the current 30-year fixed rate, you’ll pay $473.39 each month for every $100,000 you borrow, down from $480.30 last week.

At the current 15-year fixed rate, you’ll pay $704.61 each month for every $100,000 you borrow, down from $707.05 last week.

At the current 5/1 ARM rate, you’ll pay $460.85 each month for every $100,000 you borrow, down from $471.10 last week.

Results of Bankrate.com’s weekly national survey of large lenders conducted July 24, 2019 and the effect on monthly payments for a $165,000 loan:

As mortgage rates edge up, total loan applications continued to lose steam, retreating 1.1 percent from the previous week, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s applications survey for the week ending July 12.

Purchase applications slumped 4 percent as mortgage rates rose last week, the MBA reported. Still, there’s a silver lining.

“Buyer interest at the start of the second half of the year continues to outpace year ago levels, with activity last week up 7 percent,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, in a statement.

Meanwhile, refinance applications rose 2 percent over the previous week and 87 percent higher than the same week a year ago. The continued gains in refinance activity are being driven by FHA applications, Kan said.

“Historically, government refinance activity lags slightly in response to rate changes,” he said.

Total existing-home sales backtracked in June after seeing some gains in May, according to the National Association of Realtors. The decline in sales was driven by a notable drop in sales activity in the South and the West.

Existing sales fell 1.7 percent in June to 5.27 million units on a seasonally adjusted annual basis from the previous month. Total sales slipped 2.2 percent from last year, too, NAR reported.

“Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels — even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record-high net worth in the country,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, in a statement.

A persistent housing shortage, especially of “mid-to-lower priced homes,” and not enough inventory continues to push up home prices, Yun said. But those may not be the only factors holding would-be buyers back.

“Either a strong pent-up demand will show in the upcoming months, or there is a lack of confidence that is keeping buyers from this major expenditure,” Yun said. “It’s too soon to know how much of a pullback is related to the reduction in the homeowner tax incentive.”

While mortgage rates are staying relatively low, the median existing-home price in June hit an all-time high of $285,700, according to NAR. That’s up 4.3 percent from a year ago and is the 88th straight month of annual home-price gains.

The “Bankrate.com National Average,” or “national survey of large lenders,” is conducted weekly. The results of this survey are quoted in our weekly articles and national media outlets. To conduct the National Average survey, Bankrate obtains rate information from the 10 largest banks and thrifts in 10 large U.S. markets. In the Bankrate.com national survey, our Market Analysis team gathers rates and/or yields on banking deposits, loans and mortgages. We’ve conducted this survey in the same manner for more than 30 years, and because it’s consistently done the way it is, it gives an accurate national apples-to-apples comparison.

This story was originally published on Bankrate. Create an account on Bankrate today to get your free credit report along with expert advice to improve your score. Plus, set your financial goals to personalize your dashboard with resources to help you reach them.