AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) Lone Star Energy Forum in Austin on Tuesday.

Abbott thanked leaders from the oil and gas industry for contributing to the Texas economy. The governor also congratulated TXOGA on its 100th anniversary.

"The Lone Star State would not be in the position it is today without the tireless efforts of TXOGA and the oil and gas industry," said Abbott. "This industry has fueled Texas's economic growth and prosperity by expanding trade, creating more jobs and fostering innovation. I congratulate TXOGA on its milestone of 100 years and look forward to building on our partnership to create and even brighter future for the Lone Star State."

The TXOGA was founded in 1919 and is the oldest and largest group in Texas that represents petroleum interests.

