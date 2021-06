What is good for the local economy is not always the best for your wallet.

MIDLAND, Texas — Gasoline in our area is averaging around a dollar higher than it was last year.

In Midland and Odessa the average cost of regular unleaded is $2.98 a gallon. Last year at this time it was sitting at $1.98 in Midland.

This is proving to be good news for our local economy, even though it might not be the best for our wallets.