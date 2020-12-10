Four Texans become lottery winners in one night 💰

It happened Thursday, Oct. 8, in Kerrville, Cedar Park, Grapevine and Houston.

TEXAS, USA — Four Texas Lottery players took home some big bucks this past week. And by big bucks, we mean a total of $1.55 MILLION.

It happened Thursday, Oct. 8, in Kerrville, Cedar Park, Grapevine and Houston.

“For the first time in nearly six years, and for only the fourth time in Texas Lottery history, the top prizes for All or Nothing and Cash Five and the jackpot prize for Texas Two Step were each won on the same day,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

Jackpot-winning Texas Two Step tickets for the Oct. 8 drawing were purchased in Kerrville and Cedar Park. A $250,000 top prize winning ticket for the All or Nothing Night drawing was sold in Grapevine, while a $25,000 top prize winning ticket for the Cash Five drawing was bought in Houston.

This has happened before, but not since Oct. 8, 2012. Ironically, the same date as this one. Sounds like the eighth is a lucky day to buy a ticket?

"We would like to congratulate this group of winners and we look forward to meeting each one of them when they claim their prize," said Grief.