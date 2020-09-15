Ector County Commissioners Court discusses 2021 fiscal year

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — On Tuesday, the Ector County Commissioners Court met in a special meeting to discuss the 2021 fiscal year budget.
The County decided to purchase a roll-off dumpster machine. These machines are designed to help clean up illegal dumpsites.
Also, $60,000 was set aside for a vocational education program with ECISD.
The program will allow ECISD students to train alongside county employees in the mechanical and technological fields. This allows students to see if certain jobs fit them best for the future.
Lastly, the passport office location moves the County Library.
The passport office was in the District's Clerk Office, now it will be in the county library and will be opened six days a week instead of five.