TEXAS, USA — On Monday, the Texas Railroad Commission is asking for an extended deadline to file crude oil and natural gas production taxes.

Commissioner Christi Craddick sent a letter that says, in part, "I ask you to also consider extending the monthly deadline to file crude oil and natural gas production taxes for three to six months to weather this storm."

Craddick also says in the letter that other oil and gas producing states have taken similar measures in the past weeks.

A copy of the letter can be viewed on the RRC website.

