ODESSA, Texas — Job Fairs Now will be hosting a job fair at the Ector County Coliseum on June 13.

The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature dozens of companies looking to hire hard-working individuals.

Among the companies hiring are At&t, Fed Ex, PermiaCare, CP Energy and more.

If you are planning on attending, make sure you bring your résumé, driver's license and any certifications you have. Make sure to dress for success.

For more information on the event you can click here.