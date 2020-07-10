Caterpillar acquires Fort Worth's Weir Oil and Gas

The transaction includes more than 40 Weir Oil & Gas manufacturing and services locations and approximately 2,000 employees.

TEXAS, USA — On Monday, Caterpillar signed an agreement to acquire Weir Oil & Gas at a price of $405 million.

Headquartered near Fort Worth, Weir Oil & Gas produces a line of pumps, flow iron, consumable parts, and wellhead and pressure control products that are serviced around the world near customer operations.

“Combining Weir Oil & Gas’s established pressure pumping and pressure control portfolio with Cat’s engines and transmissions enables us to create additional value for customers,” said Joe Creed, Vice President of Caterpillar’s Oil & Gas and Marine Division.